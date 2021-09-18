Historic plane stopping by Grimes Field in Urbana for rides

“The Ford Tri-Motor is one of the oldest aircraft that we have through EAA, and it’s a touring aircraft so we’ll tour across the eastern half of the United States, and give people an opportunity to take a ride in it. It’s a unique aircraft, being that old and still being able to fly. It’s a unique opportunity for people who have an interest in it,” said Drew Stephani, the marketing coordinator at EAA.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT first flew Dec. 1, 1928. After years of ownership transfers, in 2014, the aircraft was acquired by Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum. After restoration and repairs, the museum and the EAA created an agreement to work to take aircraft across the country on tours.