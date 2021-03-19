Homearama to be held at one site at unique Warren County community

The site’s town architect, Michael Watkins, earned the 2015 Urban Planning John Russell Pope Award for the Union Village master plan. The community will have a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and the Warren County Sports Park.

While the community is built to be walkable, it’s also convenient for commuters to Dayton or Cincinnati. The development is located near the intersection of Ohio 63 and Ohio 741, which is three miles from exit 29 on Interstate 75.

Tickets for Dayton Homearama will be available in throughout the summer and provide visitors the opportunity to walk through the luxury show homes, enjoy family-friendly events and activities, see the latest products thought an exhibitor booth, and see first-hand the lifestyle living unlike anywhere else throughout the Midwest. COVID precautions will be strictly adhered to as those become clear heading into October.

The Home Builders Association of Dayton has represented the residential construction industry throughout the Dayton region since 1942.