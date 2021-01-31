Homeowners can get rebate on tornado safe room

The estimated cost of installing or constructing a safe room varies, depending on the types and materials, but typically the program reimburses up to 75% of the cost. Most safe rooms cost between $4,000 and $7,000, according to Ohio Emergency Management Mitigation Branch Chief Steve Ferryman.

The 21 tornadoes that struck Ohio on Memorial Day in 2019 reminded homeowners of the hard reality that dangerous tornadoes are a legitimate risk.

“I think that’s just human nature right. You know ‘bad stuff happens to other people it doesn’t happen to me,’ but you know the truth of the matter is, Ohio has tornadoes every year,” Ferryman said. “Luckily, the majority of those are EF0 or EF1, but occasionally, such as happened in Dayton, we get the 3, 4 and 5′s. It’s a risk that we all take, and some people are more willing to accept risk than others.”

The deadline to apply is March 5 at 5 p.m.