H.O.P.E. nonprofit’s Mounts ‘shocked’ by Hall of Fame honor

She credits God and her family. Her father was the late Jack Mounts, a fixture as a volunteer at Greenon basketball games and a leader in management at Navistar. He was also a standout athlete at Enon High School. Her mom Linda was also an athlete. And her brother Eric was an All-American basketball player at Cedarville College.

“Mom and Dad were very giving, loving people,” she said. “I definitely got my work ethic from them. They taught us that you never quit and if you see a need you step up and fill it, even if it costs you something. And there’s a lot hurting people.”

It is their contributions coupled with her faith that has kept her going through the years.

“My love for Christ motivates me,” she said. “I feel that I’m where God wants me, and that keeps me going. But their example contributes to that.”

All of this attention makes her uncomfortable.

“I’m very grateful, and very shocked by the honor because many, many great athletes have played at Murray State,” she said. “But I don’t enjoy attention. However, if I can honor Christ through it, then I say, ‘Let’s do that.’ "