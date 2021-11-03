House fire closes part of U.S. 40 in Clark County

A fully involved house fire in Harmony Township in Clark County has closed a section of U.S. Route 40 east of Springfield this morning.
The fire happened on U.S. 40, also known as East National Road, near Titus Road.
Springfield Township firefighters reportedly rescued two dogs from the house, giving the animals oxygen. Residents were not home at the time the fire began,, according to initial reports, but arrived at the scene as firefighters were battling the blaze.
Crews from Harmony and Springfield townships are at the scene, as well as deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The westbound lanes of U.S. 40 are closed to traffic.
The rear portion of the house appears to be destroyed.
