Huber Heights declares all workers in the city are essential

Schommer said the classification of essential versus nonessential work was something imposed on Huber Heights from a higher level of government, without consideration on the impact on the community.

“As far as the guidelines for us, that all jobs are essential, because if a job puts food on somebody’s table and provides somebody to get health care, provide food, provide home, shelter, all of those quality of life issues, that is essential,” he said.

He noted that Huber Heights city council supports local businesses, and worked to create outdoor dining spaces and other measures after initial restrictions were lifted.

“None of this is to contradict any of the great efforts taken by the state to take the time and create the time to evaluate the circumstances that we faced,” Schommer said.