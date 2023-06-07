Hueston Woods to host week-long meet for Triumph sports car owners

Triumph Motor Company was a British sports car and motor manufacturing company in the 19th and 20th centuries, with origins in 1885.

The 2023 meet is June 18-23, with main activities in the lodge. It will include an arts and crafts competition, silent auction, country side drives, a visit to the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton, a visit to the creation museum and ARK Adventure in Kentucky and a visit to the Miami University Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, among other activities.