Hueston Woods to host week-long meet for Triumph sports car owners

Hueston Woods will soon host the Miami Valley Triumph organization as it conducts the Triumph Register of America 2023 National Meet and British Car Show.
Triumph Motor Company was a British sports car and motor manufacturing company in the 19th and 20th centuries, with origins in 1885.
The 2023 meet is June 18-23, with main activities in the lodge. It will include an arts and crafts competition, silent auction, country side drives, a visit to the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton, a visit to the creation museum and ARK Adventure in Kentucky and a visit to the Miami University Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, among other activities.
The public is welcome to the car show from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at the lodge and conference center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. It is a family friendly event that will feature a number of vintage British Triumph cars on display.
Details are online at miamivalleytriumphs.org/tra-2023.
