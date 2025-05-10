Hundreds roll up for Moorefield Twp. 5-year-old‘s drive-thru birthday

It was largely organized by Casey Tingley, who said that he lives down the street from the Fulks, though he added that he is not close with the family.

He said that he had previously organized a drive-thru birthday event, so when he saw that Larkin’s mother wanted to hold one for her son, he put the call out for people to respond.

The call on social media took off, with more than 1,500 shares, Tingley said.

A video of the event posted by Tingley showed hundreds of vehicles pass by, including many motorcycles, police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks, cherry picker vehicles, several semi trucks, one cement mixer, dump trucks, many historic vehicles, and just as many regular passenger vehicles.

In all, Tingley said they had 337 vehicles join in, as well as about 170 motorcycles.

There were about twice as many vehicles as they expected, Tingley said.

“It hits your heart man, sick kids. It hits you in the heart,” Tingley said, adding that he just wanted to make the day special for Larkin and his family.

“We should take care each other, love each other,” he said.

We have reached out to the family, and will update this story with any reply.