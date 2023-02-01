I-70 E closed in Clark County due to crash

A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 70 East in Clark County Wednesday morning and resulted in at least one minor injury.
The crash was reported around 6:08 a.m. near Snider Road in Mad River Twp. Multiple vehicles were involved, but the exact number wasn’t clear, according an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher at the Springfield post.
It is not clear when the highway will reopen.
We will update this story as more information is available.
