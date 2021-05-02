Driver, passenger uninjured after semi strikes barrier on I-70 west Sunday morning

A semitrailer crash closed westbound I-70 for about three hours Saturday morning. The driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash, however traffic was affected in the area.
The semitrailer, driven by Fnu Najibullah from Beaverton, Oregon was traveling east on I-70 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred around 7:11 a.m. Sunday.
Neither Najibullah nor his passenger, Mohammad Daudzai, also from Beaverton, were injured. Najibullah was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. There is no word on whether Daudazi was wearing his seat belt. OSHP did not share the cause of the crash.
Both westbound lanes were closed and the left lane of eastbound I-70 was restricted. The crash occurred near US 68. Dispatchers reported that construction companies had to replace temporary barriers after the crash.
The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Springfield Township Fire and EMS.