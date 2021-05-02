Driver, passenger uninjured after semi strikes barrier on I-70 west Sunday morning

The semitrailer, driven by Fnu Najibullah from Beaverton, Oregon was traveling east on I-70 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred around 7:11 a.m. Sunday.

Neither Najibullah nor his passenger, Mohammad Daudzai, also from Beaverton, were injured. Najibullah was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. There is no word on whether Daudazi was wearing his seat belt. OSHP did not share the cause of the crash.