In protest of high prices, group to pay for gas at station near Biden’s Butler County visit

Gas prices on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Thorntons in Fairfield at the corner of Dixie Highway and Ross Road range from $3.799 a gallon for unleaded gas to $4.399 a gallon for super unleaded gas. Diesel fuel was $4.899 a gallon. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

By Staff Report
Updated 1 hour ago

FAIRFIELD — Americans for Prosperity-Ohio, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group, has announced it will be giving drivers gift cards for gas at a Fairfield station on Friday.

AFP-OH says it is doing so because President Joe Biden is speaking nearby at United Performance Metals and it wants to send a message to him. The group said in a media advisory the act is in protest of increased gas prices and to “remind Ohioans of the true cost of his failed policies.”

“Unfortunately, the rosy picture portrayed by the President fails to mask the true cost Washington’s failed policies are having on Ohioans,” AFP-OH’s advisory states.

The gas giveaway will start at 1 p.m. Friday at Thorntons Gas Station at 6347 Dixie Highway (Ohio 4) in Fairfield. AFP-OH is providing $24 gas station gift cards to drivers. The group says this illustrates the 71% increase in the price of gas since Biden took office.

AFP-OH was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Virginia.

The President’s speech at United Performance Metals is slated for 3:30 p.m. He will arrive at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Air Force One at 1 p.m., the White House announced.

His speech in Hamilton on Friday is aimed at calling on Congress “to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” according to the White House.

