Inauguration Day: Here’s what’s happening, from the ceremony to a prime-time program

At 2 p.m., coverage will begin for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Bidens, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will participate in the ceremony. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton, Biden’s inaugural website reported.

At 3 p.m., Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.” The escort will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will feature performances from across the country.

The Kenton Ridge High School Marching Band is one of five high schools across America that will be a virtual participant in the Inauguration Day Parade on Wednesday, commemorating the inauguration, according to a release from the Clark County school district.

At 8:30 p.m., Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute special called Celebrating America. The program will feature remarks from Biden and Harris, and it will include performances and remarks that will represent the diversity and talent Americans offer.

Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington will perform, the inauguration website reported.

Inauguration events began as early as Saturday, when the committee hosted a welcome event that celebrated those who are “changemakers” in the country. The program featured celebrity appearances, musical performances and remarks from popular leaders around the country. The committee hosted a virtual inaugural concert on Sunday, a National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a memorial for those killed by COVID-19 on Tuesday.