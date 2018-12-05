7 inspirational quotes from some of Dayton’s most successful people

Here are seven notable quotes from some of the famous people who were born, raised in or lived in Dayton over the years:

"Adventure is important in life. Making memories matters. It doesn't have to be a secret seaplane and an historic sports moment. But to have a great life, you need great memories. Grab any intriguing offer. Say yes to a challenge, and to the unknown. Be creative in adding drama and scope to your own life. Work at it, like a job. Money from effort comes and goes. But effort from imagination and following adventure creates stories that you keep forever. And anyone can do it." – Actor Rob Lowe, from his autobiography, "Stories I Only Tell My Friends"