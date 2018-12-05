7 inspirational quotes from some of Dayton’s most successful people

Many celebrities from Dayton have used their spotlight to impart wisdom on the world around them.
Here are seven notable quotes from some of the famous people who were born, raised in or lived in Dayton over the years:
"Adventure is important in life. Making memories matters. It doesn't have to be a secret seaplane and an historic sports moment. But to have a great life, you need great memories. Grab any intriguing offer. Say yes to a challenge, and to the unknown. Be creative in adding drama and scope to your own life. Work at it, like a job. Money from effort comes and goes. But effort from imagination and following adventure creates stories that you keep forever. And anyone can do it." – Actor Rob Lowe, from his autobiography, "Stories I Only Tell My Friends"
"You never know when you are doing something that is affecting someone." -- Actor Martin Sheen
"I think anything is possible if you have the mindset and the will and desire to do it and put the time in." – Former pitcher Roger Clemens
"Just like in sports, I think the key in any business is maintaining excellence. It comes down to a leader who's able to demand excellence every single day." – Former Ohio State University quarterback and current football analyst Kirk Herbstreit
"I can't stand satisfaction. To me, greatness comes from that quest for perfection." – Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt
"In reality, the most important things happen when you don't look for them." – Talk show host Phil Donahue, who began his eponymous show in Dayton
“If we all worked on the assumption that what is accepted as true were really true, there would be little hope of advance.” – Orville Wright
