Investigation: Hamilton County deputy ran red light in crash that fatally injured him

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Cpl. Adam McMillan ran a red light seconds before the crash that caused his death, according to a traffic report released Wednesday by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The report states McMillan, 42, was driving his official sheriff’s office vehicle westbound on Beechmont Avenue and approaching the 8 Mile Road intersection on the evening of Oct. 8, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. A Metro bus traveling eastbound on Beechmont Avenue approached the same intersection and began a legal left turn.
McMillan drove through his red light and collided with the bus in the intersection.
“(McMillan) entered the intersection against a red traffic signal as (he) braked and swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid (the bus),” according to the traffic report. “(McMillan) was not successful in this maneuver and struck the right front portion of (the bus) with the left from portion of (his car).”
The impact sent McMillan’s car spinning and the bus swerving into the path of another car, creating a four-vehicle pile-up. Witness statements in the traffic report mention the sounds of squealing brakes and McMillan’s last-minute attempts to swerve away from the bus.
“I did not see the police car coming at a high rate of speed … with no lights and sirens until it was too late,” the bus driver told investigators. “The police car hit me almost head on, careening me into a telephone pole.”
Emergency teams transported McMillan, breathing but unresponsive, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died there on Oct. 23.
First responders treated the bus driver for minor injuries at the scene. No other drivers were injured.
McMillan had been a 19-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Jim Neil. His colleagues eulogized him as a kind-hearted friend who cared deeply for the people of Hamilton County.
“We have no further statement relating to this closed investigation,” deputy and sheriff’s office spokesman David Daugherty said of the report.