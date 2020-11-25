Investigation of Butler County train derailment continues, Route 127 back open at crash site

An investigation into the derailment of a dozen or more Norfolk Southern train cars in Wayne Twp. on Tuesday is continuing, and traffic is again traveling on an open U.S. 127.
The early-morning derailment of 12 to 16 cars caused closures to U.S. 127. School buses were rerouted around the area, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
Jones said there were reports the train was speeding through the area at the time of the incident, but he said it was traveling 18 mph.
The incident happened about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hamilton-Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Oxford Trenton Road. The middle cars of the approximately 40-car train came of the tracks and overturned onto their sides.
Matt Haverkos, Butler County Emergency Management director, said there were no injuries and no reports of hazardous materials in the Norfolk Southern train cars.
Multiple fire departments responded to check the train cars multiple times to assure there were no hazardous materials, Haverkos said. Some were empty grain cars and some were carrying automobile parts.
The cause is under investigation.
“The engine is still upright, so it was midway through the train that had the issue,” Haverkos said on Tuesday.