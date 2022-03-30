Investigators seek information in Tuesday shooting in Middletown; suspect was arrested

Sgt. Earl Nelson said detectives do not believe the Tuesday night shooting is connected to a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon that heavily damaged a vehicle.

A man called police about 3:30 p.m. that day and reported his vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Officers found bullet holes and casings.

Nelson estimated “up in the teens” as to how many shots had been fired. But the man was not hit or injured.

The man told officers he was driving on Shafor Street near Miami Avenue when a dark colored Chevy Equinox with an Indiana registration pulled around him and then began firing on his vehicle.

The shooter had a mask on, but took the mask off when he began firing at the Dodge Journey the man was driving, according to the report.

The victim said he did not recognize the vehicle or the man shooting and said he was not having issues with anyone nor did he have a reason for why anyone would try to shoot him.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is also ongoing.