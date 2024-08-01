‘It’s a pretty big deal’ — West Side little leaguers focused on trip to regionals

Malloy and his West Side teammates are making memories — and racking up victories.

“We’ve gotten to this point with teamwork — talking up your teammates,” said Malloy, West Side’s shortstop. “We focus more on our teammates than ourselves.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Explore West Side wins 21st state championship

West Side heads to the Great Lakes Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, and will face the Kentucky-Michigan winner at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4. That game will be televised on ESPN+.

The regional tournament runs through Wednesday, Aug. 7, with the winner getting a bid to the Little League World Series.

West Side made it to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021. The 2024 Little League World Series takes place in Williamsport, Pa., Aug. 14-25.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Malloy said. “The chance that we have is very, very big. … I really like that we’re able to be on ESPN, and being in a hotel with your teammates is just a lot of fun.”

One final practice for West Side Little League as they get set for the Great Lakes Regional!



The goal: Add another number on the big blue wall 2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cdTFGdUlNt — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 1, 2024

Malloy said several players took to bleaching their hair for the remainder of their Little League journey.

“Yeah, we did a thing,” Malloy smiled while showing off what was under his hat.

Braeden Sparks said West Side has made its dominant run through the summer competition because of his teammates.

“I couldn’t go without them,” said Sparks, West Side’s center fielder. “We’re like a huge family — coaches and everybody. It’s just a big family. We’re all around each other every single day pretty much. When one of us gets down, we’re helping each other back up and getting their back.

“It takes a lot of hard work and focus with trying to do your best every day in every game. We’re doing this just to get extra practice in for Sunday’s game. It’s all about practice. We’ve got to work as hard as we can every time.”

Sparks said West Side has a prestigious history when it comes to baseball, and it would mean a lot for the City of Hamilton if his team would go as far it could.

“It’s taken a lot. It’s a big thing,” Sparks said. “You’re supporting Hamilton — showing Hamilton that we have to do it every year.

“The 12-year-olds — they’re the big boys. We’ve got to do it every single year. We have to do the best we can and try our hardest.”

West Side Little League’s 12U All-Star team consists of Eric Albrinck, Zaylan Anderson, Preston Baker, Braydon Caudill, Eddie Frazier, Alijah Holmes, Cash Jones, Jordan Malloy, Parker Moyer, Brady Quick, Anthony Saurber and Braeden Sparks.

West Side is coached by manager Ken Coomer and assistants Tim Nichting, Chris Craft and Danny Adams.

“We just want to give these kids an opportunity to win state, and now it’s another opportunity to possibly go to the Little League World Series,” Coomer said. “Any time a new group of kids comes in, you always want to give that opportunity when they come through the program.

“We have a tradition, and we want to keep that tradition. We want to represent the best as we can — win or lose. We’re going to give it all we’ve got.”