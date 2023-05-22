Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called to scene

State Route 235 is shut down and a medical helicopter was called after a rollover crash north of New Carlisle.
The crash involved a single vehicle, a red Jeep, which rolled several times near the intersection with Sigler Road in Pike Township, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital by CareFlight.
Crews from Pike Twp. and Bethel Township were on the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
‘A surgical game changer’: Kettering Health Hamilton performing...
2
Comedian Donnell Rawlings feels at home in Yellow Springs
3
Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller...
4
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
5
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...
About the Author