Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle; CareFlight called to scene

32 minutes ago

State Route 235 is shut down and a medical helicopter was called after a rollover crash north of New Carlisle.

The crash involved a single vehicle, a red Jeep, which rolled several times near the intersection with Sigler Road in Pike Township, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital by CareFlight.

Crews from Pike Twp. and Bethel Township were on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

