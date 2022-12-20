BreakingNews
I-75 closed due to multi-vehicle crash in Warren County
Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners

The West Chester Community Services Department has announced the winners of its Name That Plow contest.

Winning names were announced in a reception at the city’s Safety Service Center, during which contest winners took turns riding in the passenger seat of a snow plow.

Winning names include:

  • Iceman
  • Plowy McPlowface
  • Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi
  • KaPlow
  • Lightning McClean
  • Mr. Plow
  • Coldilocks
  • Joe Burrplow
  • Snow Place Like Home
  • Snowpocalypse Now
  • Betty WhiteOut
  • Mr. Holy Moly Snowy Blowy Zamboni
  • Catch my Drift
  • Snow Dozer
  • Snowminator

The city said that winning names will be emblazoned on the outside of its trucks for the 2022-23 winter snow season.

