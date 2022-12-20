Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners

Iceman

Plowy McPlowface

Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi

KaPlow

Lightning McClean

Mr. Plow

Coldilocks

Joe Burrplow

Snow Place Like Home

Snowpocalypse Now

Betty WhiteOut

Mr. Holy Moly Snowy Blowy Zamboni

Catch my Drift

Snow Dozer

Snowminator

The city said that winning names will be emblazoned on the outside of its trucks for the 2022-23 winter snow season.