Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for generators, saving inventory

Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s International Market, said they don’t know how long their Fairfield store will be closed, but added its inventory “is in good shape right now.”

“We reacted very, very quickly last night,” said Adams. “We saw it coming in. My daughter lives in Indianapolis and got the storm before us so it caught my attention. We watched it, and when it hit, the power went out. We all reacted.”