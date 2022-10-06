Juror passes out during Butler County quadruple homicides trial

HAMILTON — The quadruple homicides trial of Gurpreet Singh, happening in Butler County Common Pleas Court this week, paused briefly on Thursday when a juror passed out and required medical attention.
The juror was attended to by medics in the lobby of the courthouse. Just before lunch, the juror returned to the jury box and the trial resumed.
Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, on April 28, 2019 at their residence on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Twp.
Earlier Thursday, the chief deputy coroner for the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Dr. Karen Looman, testified that she performed the autopsies on the four victims.
Looman also recently spent hours testifying in the trial of George Wagner IV, who is accused of killing eight members of a family in Pike County in 2016. That trial is on Day 18 today. Looman has performed approximately 4,500 autopsies, she said.
Family members of the victims in the Singh trial were not present in the courtroom as Looman spoke — they did not want to see autopsy photos of their loved ones.
Singh’s trial started Monday with jury selection. The jury was seated by Tuesday evening and opening statements happened Wednesday.
