BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Great patios for eating and drinking around Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Juror passes out during Butler County quadruple homicides trial

News
By Staff
Updated 14 minutes ago

HAMILTON — The quadruple homicides trial of Gurpreet Singh, happening in Butler County Common Pleas Court this week, paused briefly on Thursday when a juror passed out and required medical attention.

The juror was attended to by medics in the lobby of the courthouse. Just before lunch, the juror returned to the jury box and the trial resumed.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, on April 28, 2019 at their residence on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Twp.

Earlier Thursday, the chief deputy coroner for the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Dr. Karen Looman, testified that she performed the autopsies on the four victims.

Looman also recently spent hours testifying in the trial of George Wagner IV, who is accused of killing eight members of a family in Pike County in 2016. That trial is on Day 18 today. Looman has performed approximately 4,500 autopsies, she said.

ExplorePike County murder trial defense requests mistrial after recording played; judge says no

Family members of the victims in the Singh trial were not present in the courtroom as Looman spoke — they did not want to see autopsy photos of their loved ones.

Singh’s trial started Monday with jury selection. The jury was seated by Tuesday evening and opening statements happened Wednesday.

Click here for more coverage of Gurpreet Singh’s trial

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Butler County’s first Costco store nearing completion
2
Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in...
3
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
4
Special Dayton Fire Hockey team jersey honors Clark County deputy
5
Springfield man faces charges in crash that left 1 girl dead, 1 injured

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top