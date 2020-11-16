JUST IN: Centerville schools reported coronavirus cases totaled 41 last week

CENTERVILLE – Centerville City Schools last week reported 41 new positive COVID-19 cases, its highest weekly count this school year.
That number includes students or staff in both on-site instruction or activities and those completely remote, according to the school district’s website. It accounts for more than a third of the coronavirus cases reported this school year in district.
The count for cases reported from Nov. 9-13 involves 12 at Centerville High School and eight at Watts Middle School, the website states. In that same time period, 172 quarantines were reported.
Centerville is Montgomery County’s second largest school district behind Dayton. It has about 8,000 students enrolled and a staff of about 1,000, according to the district.
Since Aug. 17, the district has reported 120 positive cases and 829 quarantines, records show.