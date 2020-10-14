JUST IN: Dayton mayor warns ‘hammer’ is needed to combat COVID

The hammer is heavy and aggressive measures to get the outbreak under control and cases down as close to zero as possible.

The dance is a longer-term effort, with less harsh measures, to keep the virus contained until there is a vaccine.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and City Manager Shelley Dickstein at a recent press conference. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Whaley said this summer was the dance, but the hammer likely is coming.

COVID-19 is way more serious and deadly than the flu, and people aren’t doing enough to stay safe, Whaley said.

“I don’t want to be the person that everyone dislikes and tell everyone that we have to do more and think of ways to do more to enforce, but we will do it because we are committed first and foremost to saving lives,” Whaley said.

“This is my plea to the community,” she said.