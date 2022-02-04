JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend

An emergency shelter will open in Springfield this afternoon and is expected to remain open through Sunday morning to provide help amid extreme cold weather forecast for the area this weekend.
The shelter will open at 4 p.m. today at 1625 E. High St. It is expected to remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a City of Springfield press release.
The shelter will be hosted by East High Street Church of the Nazarene, and its entrance is at the corner of High Street and Ludlow Avenue. COVID-19 precautions will be taken, the city said.
Arctic air will move in tonight into Saturday, with wind chills dropping as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Once the snow moves out, cloudy skies will rule with a high near 21 degrees today.
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, dropping the actual temperature to about 2 degrees. Wind chills will be near zero to minus 10 degrees.
It will be sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 20s. However, with light and variable winds, the wind chill could be as low as 5 below zero during the early part of the day.
The overnight low Saturday will fall to 8 degree with mostly clear skies.
A warmup comes on Sunday, when it will be sunny with a high in the middle 30s.
The emergency shelter is a collaborative response coordinated by the Nehemiah Foundation, East High Street Church of the Nazarene, Interfaith Hospitality Network, City of Springfield, Clark County Government, Clark County Combined Health District and many other local support networks, according to the release. Volunteer opportunities are being managed by United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties.