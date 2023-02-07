JUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the lower back. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.

The man’s condition is not known and police as of Tuesday have not released the victims’ connection.

Police identified Calhoun as a suspect after gathering evidence at the scene and talking to witnesses.

“Evidence from outside the residence shows the shots were fired from the street and into the occupied structure,” Calhoun’s affidavit stated.

The incident report states officers believe the shooting is linked to a burglary case in the 2000 block of Beatrice Street, and police on Sunday said they were looking into whether a crash on North Limestone and Ward streets was connected to the shooting.