JUST IN: Dayton tech company buys giant data/call center

He added: "There has been a steady outmigration of operational support jobs and call centers to India and Asia. The reactivation of this facility aligns with advancement in the Waterloo area, and reinforces Stratacache’s commitment to growing cutting edge, well-paid technology jobs in the U.S. heartland.”

The building has a raised floor data center and operations areas on 17 acres, which will let Stratacache more than double its network support operations capacity from 700 to more than 1700 seats in North America.

Stratacache also has network operations facilities in Dayton and Eugene, Ore.

The local company plans to start hiring there in January.