JUST IN: Dayton tech company buys giant data/call center

Dayton-based digital technology firm Stratacache said it will reactivate a 162,000-square-foot center it bought Monday in Waterloo, Iowa.
The building will be used as a 1,000-plus-seat network operations center and data hosting facility in the north central Iowa community.
The Dayton company did not disclose terms of the acquisition.
The purchase will bring data center, call center, network operations and sales support jobs in support of Stratacache’s growth in consumer-facing digital technologies in retail, fast-service restaurants, entertainment and other areas, the company said in a release.
“Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re proud to be expanding our business and investing in resources to support our customers, while creating new technology-focused jobs in the middle of the country," Chris Riegel, Stratacache founder and chief executive, said in the release.
He added: "There has been a steady outmigration of operational support jobs and call centers to India and Asia. The reactivation of this facility aligns with advancement in the Waterloo area, and reinforces Stratacache’s commitment to growing cutting edge, well-paid technology jobs in the U.S. heartland.”
The building has a raised floor data center and operations areas on 17 acres, which will let Stratacache more than double its network support operations capacity from 700 to more than 1700 seats in North America.
Stratacache also has network operations facilities in Dayton and Eugene, Ore.
The local company plans to start hiring there in January.