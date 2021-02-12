JUST IN: This area manufacturer is hiring 400 people now

One of the area’s fastest growing global manufacturers is trying to fill about 100 Ohio job openings and 300 nationwide, the company said Friday.
Crown Equipment Corp., one of the world’s largest material handling companies, on Friday announced “immediate” hiring needs fueled “by the ongoing demand for its supply chain equipment, technologies and services.”
Crown wants to fill about 100 open positions in Ohio and 300 positions nationwide, including roles in engineering, IT, manufacturing, service and other key divisions.
Visitors to crown.jobs can register on the site to receive notifications regarding new openings, review current openings and apply through the site.
“During the pandemic, the supply chain has gained tremendous attention and has been pushed to the limit with increased and changing demands,” said Jim Mozer, senior vice president, Crown Equipment. The importance of the supply chain will only continue in support of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the long-term impacts of the recent explosion of e-commerce.”
Crown is also conducting hiring events across the area, where attendees can speak with Crown personnel. Social media users can visit the “Careers At Crown” Facebook page to view a list of upcoming events.