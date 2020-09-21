Port Authority extends sales tax exemption for Fire Blocks

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesman for Windsor.

Also Monday, port trustees voted to accept up to $50 million of reserve funds from JobsOhio to improve the port authority’s Standard & Poor bond rating and boost its ability to support local projects.

JobsOhio has extended the same support to five Ohio port authority bodies, for a total of some $250 million of investment activity.

Mike DiPerna, of Westerville-based DiPerna Advisors, told trustees that by agreeing to do this, they take on no new liability. Five Ohio port authorities around the state have A- bond ratings, enabling them to sell debt to capital markets, another economic development tool.

“It’s really well thought-out, and it’s really a positive in my book,” DiPerna said.

DiPerna described the investment as a “credit enhancement," saying the port authority can charge “basis points” on transactions to pay back the JobsOhio funds. If the port authority issues $10 million of bonds, it would owe the state five basis points or $5,000, he said.