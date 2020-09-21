Port Authority extends sales tax exemption for Fire Blocks

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority trustees voted Monday to extend a sales tax exemption for ongoing construction work at the Fire Blocks project in downtown Dayton.
The vote extends sales tax protections first approved in December 2018, approving a capital lease ownership stake in the project that will shield developer Windsor Construction from sales taxes on the purchase of materials for construction.
Columbus-based Windsor Companies took over what had been a stalled development downtown in the summer of 2018, looking to reinvigorate commercial and residential work on both sides of Third Street between St. Clair and Jefferson streets.
The sales tax exemption now also covers properties at 28-38 S. Jefferson St., East 4th Street, the Price Stores building property in the area of 48 S. Jefferson, the former Journal Herald Building at 111 E. 4th St. and the Bird Coin building, 132 E. 3rd St., all downtown.
The Price Stores building is one one of the sites Windsor has been working to revitalize within what has been called the “Fire Blocks District.” The building offers more 26,000 square feet of space at Jefferson and Fourth streets.
A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesman for Windsor.
Also Monday, port trustees voted to accept up to $50 million of reserve funds from JobsOhio to improve the port authority’s Standard & Poor bond rating and boost its ability to support local projects.
JobsOhio has extended the same support to five Ohio port authority bodies, for a total of some $250 million of investment activity.
Mike DiPerna, of Westerville-based DiPerna Advisors, told trustees that by agreeing to do this, they take on no new liability. Five Ohio port authorities around the state have A- bond ratings, enabling them to sell debt to capital markets, another economic development tool.
“It’s really well thought-out, and it’s really a positive in my book,” DiPerna said.
DiPerna described the investment as a “credit enhancement," saying the port authority can charge “basis points” on transactions to pay back the JobsOhio funds. If the port authority issues $10 million of bonds, it would owe the state five basis points or $5,000, he said.