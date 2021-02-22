JUST IN: Former UD basketball star buys United Theological Seminary land

Wright often would swim in that pool as a young man, and his mom worked at a concession stand there, Millard said.

The plan is to develop a sports center with basketball courts, swimming and other amenities, he said.

“His basic idea is he wants to give back to the community where he lived,” the seminary president said.

The parties just closed on the purchase about a week ago, he added. “We’re excited about the partnership.”

Local property records gives the sale date as Monday.

Wright attended UD 2007 to 2011 and has played professionally for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Today he plays for Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.