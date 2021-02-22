JUST IN: Former UD basketball star buys United Theological Seminary land

A limited liability corporation linked to Charles Christian Wright, the former University of Dayton basketball standout, has purchased United Theological Seminary property for $225,000, local property records and state filings indicate.
The plan is to develop the property into a community sports center, but probably not until the global pandemic is better controlled, said Dr. Kent Millard, president of the seminary.
Flyght Development LLC, incorporated by Wright last January, is the purchasing entity. State filings show that Wright has a Trotwood mailing address.
Purchase of the property at 4501 Denlinger Road comes with more than 21 acres. The seminary campus is closed now due to the pandemic, but Millard said this project has been years in the making.
He said United Theological bought the Jessie Phillips Jewish Federation services building and related land about a decade ago, transforming that into its campus for about 500 seminary students studying to be ministers. “With it came a lot of extra land and an outdoor pool,” Millard said.
Wright often would swim in that pool as a young man, and his mom worked at a concession stand there, Millard said.
The plan is to develop a sports center with basketball courts, swimming and other amenities, he said.
“His basic idea is he wants to give back to the community where he lived,” the seminary president said.
The parties just closed on the purchase about a week ago, he added. “We’re excited about the partnership.”
Local property records gives the sale date as Monday.
Wright attended UD 2007 to 2011 and has played professionally for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Today he plays for Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.