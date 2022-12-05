Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district says

In October, a 12-year-old student in Springfield was charged in connection with a hoax call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, according to the Springfield Police Division. Police arrested the girl on a charge of inducing panic, according to a city statement.

The girl’s alleged call happened on a September day when multiple schools in the nation received similar hoax calls. In Southwest Ohio, that included Belmont High School in Dayton, Princeton High School in suburban Cincinnati and Licking Valley Local Schools in Newark.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

