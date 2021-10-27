Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in Florida

Now Harrison turns her attention to Guardado, the opponent standing between her, another PFL championship and $1 million prize. Harrison, undefeated in 11 professional fights, is listed as a 30-1 favorite to repeat at some sports books.

“I feel sorry for the other girl,” Yazell said when asked for a fight prediction. “I’m really confident in Kayla.”

That’s not just a proud mother talking. Harrison is on a six-year winning streak in judo and MMA. She won the 2019 PFL Championship, then the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s back in the cage tonight as one of the headliners.

“I want to instill my will,” she told the Associated Press.

After tonight’s title fight, Harrison basically will be a free agent because her PFL deal will expire. She may choose to re-sign with the PFL, the only MMA promotion with a 155-pound women’s division, or sign with the UFC or Bellator.

She believes she’ll be “the highest-paid free agent in the history of MMA.”

Caption Kayla Harrison, 31, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Middleton, has adopted her niece, Kyla, and nephew, Emery. SUBMITTED PHOTO

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Women’s lightweight championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado

WHEN: TV coverage starts at 8 p.m. today

WHERE: Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, Fla

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+