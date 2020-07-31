Kettering to delay school start date, consider further changes

Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a note to parents Friday that Kettering schools may have to adjust its initial plan for in-person classes this fall, given data on rising COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.

“This decision will allow us to review our current educational plans for the 2020-2021 school year – including both in-person and online options – in light of the most recent communication from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County,” Inskeep wrote.