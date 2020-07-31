Kettering to delay school start date, consider further changes

The Kettering school district plans to push its first day of classes back three weeks to Sept. 8, as it considers other potential changes to the school year.
Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a note to parents Friday that Kettering schools may have to adjust its initial plan for in-person classes this fall, given data on rising COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.
“This decision will allow us to review our current educational plans for the 2020-2021 school year – including both in-person and online options – in light of the most recent communication from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County,” Inskeep wrote.
Earlier Friday, Public Health released a recommendation that all county schools begin their school year online.
Kettering schools had planned to be one of the earliest-starting districts, with a first day of classes Aug. 17. Inskeep said the decision to delay came after discussions with parents, guardians, school staff and leadership. That was topped off Friday by Public Health’s data, listing 418 local COVID-19 cases among people age 0-19.
A formal vote to change the school calendar will come at the Aug. 4 school board meeting, and Inskeep said he hopes to have a final decision on the full back-to-school approach by Aug. 7.
“As superintendent of the Kettering Schools, it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the safety, health and well-being of the students, families and staff of our school district,” he said.