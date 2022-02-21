Kings Island conducting job fair today

The popular Mason amusement park Kings Island is inviting the public to attend a job fair there today.
Applicants may apply for more than 5,000 positions to be filled for the park to operate this summer. The positions pay $15 to $18.50 per hour, Kings Island said a news release.
The job fair is from 2 to 6 p.m. in the human resource offices. It is happening today, Presidents Day, because many positions are filled by students, who have today off of school.
Open jobs include rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, aquatics, security, guest services and more.
To see more on this, go online to visitkingsisland.com/jobs.
