Kings Island to announce new additions to park today

By Staff
13 minutes ago

New additions to Kings Island amusement park in Mason will be announced today.

Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the announcement will be made through social media and on the park’s website at visitkingsisland.com.

“This year the park celebrated its 50th anniversary and is currently open weekends for Halloween Haunt and its family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest,” Showalter said.

This story will be updated when information has been released by Kings Island.

