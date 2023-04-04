King’s Island to debut new restaurant this spring

Mason amusement park Kings Island opens for the season April 15, and soon there will be a new restaurant on International Street.
Grain & Grill will open this spring and is a fast-casual dining option with Eastern European and Mediterranean food. The menu includes grilled and rotisserie meats such as Moroccan Chicken, Glazed Pork Shoulder, Shrimp Skewers and seasonal sides.
Some menu items at Grain & Grill will qualify for the park’s dining plans.
The restaurant, near Starbucks, will have indoor dining and views of the Royal Fountain.
Kings Island has also welcomed a new executive chef. Joseph Perez, previously with Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Mo., will help the park grow menu options with local sourcing.
“I want families and friends visiting the park to be able to gather together around a table, have an excellent dining experience and make lasting Kings Island memories,” Perez said.
“Our guests continue to tell us that the park’s culinary offering is such an important part of their visit to Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “Our reputation as a place where they can come together and enjoy unique food offerings and traditional amusement park favorites is in good hands with Chef Perez.”
