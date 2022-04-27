Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday

Explore Kings Island announces 2022 summer concert lineup

The park says it expects thousands of guests to visit on Friday and participate in the celebration.

“Since we first opened in 1972, our guests have known Kings Island as a place where unforgettable memories are made. Everyone has a story or memory about a trip to Kings Island, and this season is about sharing those memories and making new ones,” park officials said in a release.

Earlier this week, the amusement park announced its 2022 Concert Series, offering the most summer concerts at Timberwolf Amphitheatre since 1995.

For the first time, Kings Island will not require concertgoers to also purchase admission to the amusement park. Concert tickets will be available to the general public and will include free parking after 5 p.m. and an exclusive entrance to Timberwolf before each show begins.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager, in a release. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”