Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go

The event is for all ages but occurs at night and the weather may include cold temperatures.

Looking ahead at 2023

A new themed area at Kings Island called “Adventure Port” will open next year, officials with the park said.

Multiple attractions will be part of Adventure Port, which surrounds the Adventure Express roller coaster and is between Coney Mall and the Action Zone. It will include two new family rides.

Kings Island issued an announcement to describe the new area coming in 2023, and said Adventure Port “is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?”

Throughout 2022, Kings Island has been celebrating 50 years in operation.