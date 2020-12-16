X

Kohl’s donates $100K to Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

Fourth-graders Ayana, left, and Zoei, right, build with Legos on opening day at the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty in the new location on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township Thursday, Jan. 4. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By Daniel Susco

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton announced that it has received a record gift of $100,000 from the Kohl’s Cares Program.

The grant was part of the clothing store’s A Community with Heart Program, which Kohl’s promised to give $5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the country.

In a statement, BGCD Board Chair Shanda McKinney said, “We began our partnership with Kohl’s over a year ago and we have been fortunate to have their associates volunteer for the Club and now this amazing gift will enable us to continue building great futures.”

McKinney also said that the club will use the grant money to pay for supplies, materials, programming, operations and faculty needs to reach out to more children and families in west Dayton.

Kohl’s said that the donations were funded by the Kohl’s Cares program, which sells children’s books and toys and donates the profit to charitable organizations.

BGCD CEO Tara Marlow said, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of the Kohl’s associates and all their customers who purchased items in the store to make this incredible gift possible.”

