Boys & Girls Club of Dayton names new CEO

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has a new chief executive officer.
Board members announced Monday that Tara Marlow is the new leader and latest addition to the club’s 60-year history.
“We conducted a very thorough search, and our board was not only impressed with Tara’s education and expertise, but also her passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton,” board Chairwoman Shanda McKinney stated in a release. “Under her leadership and with out incredible team of youth development professionals, we are excited about the immense positive impact the club will bring to the kids and the entire west Dayton community.”
In her new role, Marlow will focus on developing the club’s plans to update existing technology and build additional resources, and develop strategic alliances and collaborative partnerships with community leaders, other youth-serving organizations, members, parents, families, funders and the west Dayton community, according to the club.
“I am truly honored and privileged to have been given this opportunity,” Marlow stated. “I am excited to strengthen our strategic partnerships and work together to build more great futures. We’re focusing on developing our high-quality programs, renovating our facility and bringing new technology to west Dayton for our kids. We need everyone’s help, and with our amazing staff, our dedicated parents, Board members and volunteers, I am confident we can do it together.”
Marlow has more than 20 years of senior administration experience and an extensive background in youth organizations, including a decade in finance and nonprofit management. She previously served as the executive office manager for Cedar Tree Academy Public Charter School in Washington, DC, and as the program manager of Central State University’s 1890 Land-Grant Cooperative Extension Service Office.
She earned an MBA with a specialization in human resource management and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Ashford University, as well as an associate’s degree in applied science in early childhood education and a certificate in childcare administration.