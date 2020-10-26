Boys & Girls Club of Dayton names new CEO

Board members announced Monday that Tara Marlow is the new leader and latest addition to the club’s 60-year history.

“We conducted a very thorough search, and our board was not only impressed with Tara’s education and expertise, but also her passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton,” board Chairwoman Shanda McKinney stated in a release. “Under her leadership and with out incredible team of youth development professionals, we are excited about the immense positive impact the club will bring to the kids and the entire west Dayton community.”