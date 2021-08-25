dayton-daily-news logo
Krispy Kreme offers 2 free doughnuts for 1 week to those vaccinated

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts opens in West Chester

By Rick McCrabb
17 minutes ago

Krispy Kreme is offering two free doughnuts next week to those who show their COVID-19 vaccination record card, the company announced today.

From Monday through Sept. 5, those who can prove they’re vaccinated will receive an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut. The offer is good once per day.

There is one Krispy Kreme location in the area in the Tylersville Pointe shopping center, 7783 Tylersville Road. The location opened in May.

