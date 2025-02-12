Kyle Schwarber may sign extension with Phillies during spring training

As the Phillies prepare to open spring training with hopes of winning their third World Series championship in franchise history, Schwarber told Sports Talk Philly recently that he welcomes a contract extension with the Eastern Division team.

“I’ve enjoyed my time so much,” Schwarber said before teeing off at the WM Open Pro-Am golf tournament in Arizona. “Being here, it feels like home now. I’d love to keep that going for as long as I can. Hopefully we can win multiple World Series in the years to come.”

Schwarber’s agent and the Phillies may discuss a contract extension when Spring Training opens this month.

“I haven’t gone down to spring (training) yet, but there’s interest on my side, and we’ll see if there’s interest on their side,” Schwarber told Sports Talk Philly. “We’ll go from there.”

Everywhere Schwarber has gone during his 10-year Major League Baseball career, success has followed. His teams have qualified for the playoffs nine times, including a 2016 World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him in the first round out of Indiana University,

Schwarber, a two-time all-star, batted .248 last season with 38 homers, 104 RBIs and an OPS of .851. He has 284 career homers and 652 RBIs.

Last season he had an on-base percentage of .366 and led the National League in walks, which was a big reason why he batted leadoff. Manager Rob Thomson recently said Trea Turner would likely assume that role this season.

Schwarber said he feels comfortable batting leadoff or anywhere in the lineup.

“I’m going to do what they tell me to do,” Schwarber said. “For us, it’s all about trying to find the best possible way to win a game. No one has a personal attachment to where they hit. They just go out there wherever their name is written, and they go hit. If we feel like that’s the best lineup, we’re going to do it, and wherever I hit that day, I’m going to do it to my best ability.”

Throughout his career, whether that’s in his hometown Middletown, or Chicago, Washington, Boston and Philadelphia, Schwarber has been influential in raising money for charitable causes.

Locally, he has supported Middie Way Baseball, a grassroots baseball/softball league that was formed a few years ago in hopes of rejuvenating those youth sports in Middletown.

He has been the Phillies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his work with Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, which started in 2017 “to express gratitude for the unique sacrifices of first responders and their families by creating positive experiences, as well as funding wellness, education and crisis needs for first-responder families.”

Three years ago, Schwarber served as grand marshal of the annual Santa Parade in Middletown and he was joined by his wife, Paige, also a Middletown native.