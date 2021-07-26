Land of Illusion manager’s letter: Death of teen ‘time of unimaginable loss and pain’

Explore Open Letter to Land of Illusion Patrons and Our Community

Perry said the park is cooperating with the authorities evaluating the events of that day and supporting their team members has been a top priority.

“We are committed to supporting whatever investigations are required and proceeding with care and compassion for the grief that still hangs heavy over our community,” Perry said.

Perry said that extensive training and daily equipment checks are “mandatory” at the park. He said the park satisfies all applicable regulations and goes “above and beyond because of our commitment to safety.”

Contrary to some news media or social media reports, the incident did not occur on or near any of the park’s water inflatables, he said.