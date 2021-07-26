Land of Illusion manager’s letter: Death of teen ‘time of unimaginable loss and pain’

In an open letter to customers and the Madison Twp. community, the manager of Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park said all employees are grieving with the family of a teen girl who died after being pulled from the water at the park last week and offer prayers for “strength at this time of unimaginable loss and pain.”
Mykiara Jones, 14, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, apparently drowned July 20 while swimming at the Madison Twp. waterpark. She will be buried Tuesday.
Her mother, Erica Richardson, works with special needs students at the Middletown Middle School, a district official said.
Ryan Perry, manager of Land of Illusion Adventure Park, said the loss of Jones was “an experience that will forever impact every one of our team members, guests and first responders who joined or witnessed the rescue effort.”
Jones, who allegedly wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was found under water about 30 minutes after she was last seen, authorities said. She was flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released a cause or manner of death.
Perry said the park is cooperating with the authorities evaluating the events of that day and supporting their team members has been a top priority.
“We are committed to supporting whatever investigations are required and proceeding with care and compassion for the grief that still hangs heavy over our community,” Perry said.
Perry said that extensive training and daily equipment checks are “mandatory” at the park. He said the park satisfies all applicable regulations and goes “above and beyond because of our commitment to safety.”
Contrary to some news media or social media reports, the incident did not occur on or near any of the park’s water inflatables, he said.