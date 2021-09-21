Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week

The pilot program, proposed earlier in September, would implement new quarantine procedures in which students found in close contact with a positive case would be allowed to stay in class with additional testing measures rather than quarantine at home.

Schools would provide the additional COVID testing under the modified plan for free. Parents or guardians also would need to decide whether to have their students participate in the pilot program.

Some parents already have expressed interest in homeschooling options if the district returns to not requiring masks.

“I’m really questioning why did I send my kids back in?” said Veronica Strevel. “Am I now putting myself in severe physical health risks as well as my children so they can have the opportunity to have face-to-face education?”

Strevel said she’s at a high risk for complications for COVID-19, and so is one of her children. Other parents expressed interest in having the choice.

“I think voluntarily is the best answer, because, like I said, you’re going to get kids that don’t wear it properly all the time,” said Scott Stiles, a district parent.