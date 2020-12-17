Liberty Center adding 3 tenants in 2021, including barbecue restaurant and Cinnabon

One of Butler County’s largest retail centers is adding three tenants to enhance the “merchandising mix,” according to the general manager.
Three tenants are scheduled to open next year at the Liberty Center, said John Taylor, general manager. He said the new leases are the result of “market-demand and bring something unique” to Liberty Center to make it a “better destination for all.”
McK’s BBQ will open its first Ohio location while Cinnabon and AKT Fitness, a cross-training fitness studio, are opening their first Liberty Twp. locations, Taylor said.
McK’s BBQ is a family-friendly restaurant that brings a culinary technique known as sous vide, not often used in barbeque, to provide unparalleled flavor and consistency in its meats, Taylor said. The menu includes barbeque chicken, pulled pork, ribs, tri-tip steak and smoked brisket.
Cinnabon will offer its signature cinnamon rolls and frozen drinks. Cinnabon will operate out of a 1,200-square-foot bakery located on the first floor of The Foundry building between LIDS and Dick’s Sporting Goods. This is Cinnabon’s second location in Butler County.
AKT Fitness, which will operate out of a 2,900-square-foot studio, will be located at the corner of Gibson Street and Haskell Street near BRIO Italian Grille and plans to offer interval, circuit, dance and toning based fitness classes combined with a small retail space to promote its own fitness apparel and equipment.
The Liberty Center studio will be the second location in the Greater Cincinnati market with a studio in Mason and the third in Ohio.
Liberty Center, a $350 million mega retail project, is located on 64 acres at the I-75 and Ohio 129 interchange in Liberty Twp. It opened five years ago and features more than 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment; 75,000 square feet of office space, 240-unit luxury residential complex and 130-room AC Hotel by Marriott.