Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast & Berry and more

LIBERTY TWP. — Multiple new business tenants are joining Liberty Center this year and next, the center announced recently.
The newest information is that In The Game, an entertainment attraction, will again be opening. It was previously planned and put on hold. In The Game will open in 2023 near CineBistro, the restaurant movie theater.
The venue will have the latest games, arcade games with video and instant win and redemption games, Liberty Center officials said. Food options at In The Game are signature burgers, chicken wings, fresh salads and pizzas.
The Journal-News previously reported on Toast & Berry, a daytime diner Liberty Center announced that will be located on the ground floor of AC Marriott. The restaurant, which will have a patio, is scheduled to open in the late fall or early winter of 2022.
Toast & Berry’s menu offers modern approaches to routine meals but also offers specialties such as Chicken and Toast, Waffle and Smoked Pork, and French Toast selections that take 24 hours to prepare, the restaurant’s officials said. It also has a full bar with brunch cocktails and mimosa flights.
Liberty Center also announced Sandwich Café and Deli, which the Journal-News has previously reported. Specializing in fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, panini’s and wraps, the deli is gearing up to open its new location in Liberty Center. The restaurant’s projected opening date is May 28.
Sandwich Café and Deli offers fresh-cut deli meats and cheeses, including fresh paninis, wraps and bagel sandwiches. The “Cuban Panini” features ham, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and cheese. The most popular bagel sandwich is the “Everything Bagel,” which comes with ham, turkey and bacon, along with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. The “Turkey Chipotle” wrap is the most-ordered wrap. Customers that prefer grilled wraps can request them to be grilled.
Cold-cut sandwiches on Texas toast are also on the menu with “The Club” being most in-demand. “Loaded Mac and Cheese” often sells out by the end of the day. The “Walking Taco Box,” is popular, too. There are veggie, low-carb options and lettuce wraps featured on the menu as well.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The fourth business Liberty Center announced is F45 Training. The studio will be located on Gibson Street, next to Kendra Scott, and is a fitness training and lifestyle brand.
“This fast-growing fitness training and lifestyle brand will offer customers high-energy, community-driven 45-minute workouts that combine high-intensity interval, circuit and functional training,” Liberty Center said in a news release. “F45 Training delivers innovative team training, which is life changing in a boutique gym setting, and focuses on creating a supportive community that allow team members to achieve their own personal goals. F45 continuously evolves its fitness program so that virtually no two workouts are ever the same, keeping customers engaged with fresh fitness content.”
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NEWER TENANTS
- Son of a Butcher Steakhouse opened in March, neat Anthony Vince Nail Spa
- Taste of Belgium will open this summer next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill
- Sandbox VR will open this summer between AC Hotel by Marriott and The Roosevelt Room
- Elevate Office Suites, which offers co-working space, is under construction on the second level of The Foundry
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
