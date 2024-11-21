Liberty Twp. woman admits guilt in high-speed fatal Middletown crash

Passenger Laith Masri of Liberty Twp. died of multiple traumatic injuries at the scene.

“(Kumar) was traveling south on Verity near Hughes in Middletown at speeds reaching 103 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Katie Pridemore said in court. “The defendant missed a curve in the road and ran off the roadway, overturning the Cadillac Escalade that she was driving and landing the vehicle in a woodline. Laith Masri died at the scene.”

Kumar and passengers Akshay Kumar, 14, of Liberty Twp.: Anmar Masri, 12, of Liberty Twp.; Ameer Aldaoud, 14, of Fairfield Twp., and Genesis Hope Sookha, 15, of West Chester Twp. were all injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Three of those injured have lasting physical challenges because of their injuries, according to prosecutors.

Kumar’s plea before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard was to a bill of information, which means she admitted to the crime and bypassed the grand jury process that could have resulted in an indictment.

Specifically the charges are: aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony and three counts of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Kumar faces a maximum of 90 months in prison. Howard set sentencing for Jan. 15.