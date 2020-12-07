Local construction firm named in new Wright Patt contract

A contract has been awarded for the renovation of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s home at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Butt Construction Co. Inc., of Dayton, was awarded a $9,061,000 fixed-price-award-fee contract for renovation of Human Performance Wing Building 441 at Wright Patterson, the Air Force announced.
Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received, the Air Force said. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2023.
Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance Air Force funds in the amount of $9,061,000 were obligated at the time of the award.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity in this project.
Construction of the original complex 711th Human Performance Wing complex was completed in late 2010. Butt Construction was part of that project.
A joint venture team of Archer Western Contractors of Chicago and Butt Construction led on the 680,000 square-foot complex in Wright-Patterson’s Area B.
Created after the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process, the wing became the first human-centric warfare wing to consolidate research, education and operational consultation under a single organization.