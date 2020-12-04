Dayton company lands contract for ‘flying car’ project

“Businesses from across the Dayton region have a rich innovation history, especially when it comes to working with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, said in the company’s announcement. “We love to see partnerships between our high tech commercial companies and Ohio’s academic and research base. We look forward to helping them move their work forward.”

The announcement gave no value for the contract.

Agility Prime is the Air Force’s effort to develop “electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft,” sometimes called “eVTOLs” or “air taxis.”

“Despite COVID-19, we’re still very optimistic about the future, specifically around flying cars and how they might help the military and the world produce better logistics, better medical support and better disaster relief,” Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, said in May. “We really want to be engaged in this emerging market in a very different way.”