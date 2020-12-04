Dayton company lands contract for ‘flying car’ project

Tangram Flex is celebrating a new contract with the U.S. Air Force
Tangram Flex, Inc. announced that the U.S. Air Force awarded it a contract to support the Air Force’s Agility Prime initiative — focused on how “flying cars could rewrite how the Air Force and civil society do logistics and transportation.”
Tangram said it will support lower cost testing, verification and validation of software components for Agility Prime vehicles.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting the Air Force on their most critical initiatives,” said Ricky Peters, Tangram chief executive. “Our team will continue efforts to commercialize tools for safe, secure, and efficient development and rapid integration of mission-critical capabilities with confidence.”
“Businesses from across the Dayton region have a rich innovation history, especially when it comes to working with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, said in the company’s announcement. “We love to see partnerships between our high tech commercial companies and Ohio’s academic and research base. We look forward to helping them move their work forward.”
The announcement gave no value for the contract.
Agility Prime is the Air Force’s effort to develop “electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft,” sometimes called “eVTOLs” or “air taxis.”
“Despite COVID-19, we’re still very optimistic about the future, specifically around flying cars and how they might help the military and the world produce better logistics, better medical support and better disaster relief,” Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, said in May. “We really want to be engaged in this emerging market in a very different way.”