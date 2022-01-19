Local dog Odell Barkham to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

BUTLER COUNTY — A local dog will be part of Puppy Bowl XVIII on the Animal Planet network Sunday.
Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton and joins his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO Stadium.
“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.
Folks voted for Odell Barkham in the Pupularity Playoff bracket at discovery.com/shows/puppy-bowl/vote, where the dog made it to a final round, but was eventually beat out by Ted D. Bear.
Odell Barkham has already been adopted, according to Animal Friends Humane Society.
The Puppy Bowl will air at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 on Animal Planet and stream on Discovery+.
