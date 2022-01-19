Local dog Odell Barkham to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton and joins his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO Stadium.

“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.