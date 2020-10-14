Local high school freshman to appear on 'Shark Tank’ this week

MIDDLETOWN — A freshman at Bishop Fenwick High School will be featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” on Friday, according to the school.
The Season 12 Premier of "Shark Tank” airs at 8 p.m. Friday.
Carson Grill, 15, and his father, Jason, entered the Tank to pitch Carson’s paint saving invention, The Touch Up Cup.
A few years back Carson was doing some touch-up painting with his dad around the house. They opened a few gallons and realized the paint had gone bad.
That’s when Carson invented the Touch Up Cup for paint. They incorporated a stainless-steel mixing ball for easy mixing that allows paint to remain fresh for more than 10 years.
Fenwick will be livestreaming on the its Facebook page. Carson can’t talk about whether his pitch was successful until after the show airs.